Thousands of Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off Today

A new Funko buy 1, get 1 for 50% off deal has entered the ring! Following a GameStop sale earlier this week, Entertainment Earth is chiming in with an even bigger offering that includes over 1000 Funko Pops. Pretty much all of their in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes a wide range of exclusives across every theme imaginable. You can shop the entire sale right here until May 2nd. Just keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they arrive in-stock and others will disappear as they sell out. Stuff that's labeled as "Not Mint" will move extra fast. We've picked out a handful of our favorite exclusives to get you started:

As for GameStop, their "OMG Sale" might have a stupid name, but it does include some great Buy 1, Get 1 deals. This includes a B1G1 free deal on video games, and a B1G1 50% off toys, collectibles, and apparel sale that includes loads of Funko Pops. The Funko deals include new Pops from Star Wars, anime, Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and much more.

You can browse through GameStop's B1G1 50% off OMG deal on Funko Pops and collectibles right here while it lasts. Roughly 900 items are eligible. Naturally, you can really maximize your savings by picking up the pricier sets and mystery boxes, and there are plenty of options there if you're interested. Some of our favorite Funko Pops from the sale can be found below. Again, items can be added or removed from the sale at any time.