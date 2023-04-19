Thousands of Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off Today
A new Funko buy 1, get 1 for 50% off deal has entered the ring! Following a GameStop sale earlier this week, Entertainment Earth is chiming in with an even bigger offering that includes over 1000 Funko Pops. Pretty much all of their in-stock Funko Pops are eligible, and that includes a wide range of exclusives across every theme imaginable. You can shop the entire sale right here until May 2nd. Just keep in mind that new Pops will be added as they arrive in-stock and others will disappear as they sell out. Stuff that's labeled as "Not Mint" will move extra fast. We've picked out a handful of our favorite exclusives to get you started:
- Spider-Man Web-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure #1560 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Naruto: Shippuden Young Kakashi Hatake with Chidori Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive
- X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive
- Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Moment with Case – Order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Mandalorian Armor Pop! Vinyl Figure #599 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Disney Skeleton Goofy Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- X-Men Teleporting Nightcrawler Glow-in-the-Dark Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive
- My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Pop! Vinyl Figure #1149 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- DC Comics Composite Superman Pop! Vinyl Figure #468 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
As for GameStop, their "OMG Sale" might have a stupid name, but it does include some great Buy 1, Get 1 deals. This includes a B1G1 free deal on video games, and a B1G1 50% off toys, collectibles, and apparel sale that includes loads of Funko Pops. The Funko deals include new Pops from Star Wars, anime, Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and much more.
You can browse through GameStop's B1G1 50% off OMG deal on Funko Pops and collectibles right here while it lasts. Roughly 900 items are eligible. Naturally, you can really maximize your savings by picking up the pricier sets and mystery boxes, and there are plenty of options there if you're interested. Some of our favorite Funko Pops from the sale can be found below. Again, items can be added or removed from the sale at any time.Shop GameStop OMG Deals
- One Piece Luffytaro, Sabo, Roronoa Zoro, and Jinbe Funko Pop 4-Pack / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kyojuro Rengoku Funko Pop – See at GameStop
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mitsuri Kanroji Funko Pop – See at GameStop
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kagaya Ubuyashiki Funko Pop / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Funko Box: Attack on Titan: Final Season Collector's Box / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Star Wars Celebration 2023 R2-D2 and R5-D4 Vinyl Bobblehead Funko Pop 2-Pack / 2023 Galactic Convention Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mystery Box / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Funko Pop 5-pack / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Pokemon Charizard Funko Pop – See at GameStop
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Five-Headed Dragon Funko Pop / NYCC Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Bayonetta Bloody Fate Collector's Box / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Jumbo Funko Pop / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Funko POP! and Pin WWE: Undertaker and Paul Bearer with WrestleMania IX Pin Vinyl Figure Set 2-Pack / GameStop Exclusive – See at GameStop
- Funko Pop Premium Protector – See at GameStop