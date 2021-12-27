Funko Pop Exclusives are 40% Off at GameStop

GameStop is bringing 2021 to a close with an End of Year Sale that includes big discounts on games and collectibles. One of these sales offers up to 40% off a selection of GameStop’s Funko Pop exclusives.
You can browse through GameStop’s entire End of Year sale right here. Exclusive Funko Pops that are eligible for the sale can be found here. Keep in mind that some Funko Pops in the sale are store pickup only, and you can score free shipping on orders over $35 or more (same day on $49 or more where available). Some highlights from GameStop’s Funko Pop sale include the following:
- My Hero Academia All Might with Bag and Umbrella – $9 – See at GameStop
- Ratchet and Clank 2 Pack – $13.79 – See at GameStop
- Marvel Zombies: Zombie Morbius – $9 – See at GameStop
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano – $7.19 – See at GameStop
- Naruto Shippuden Kaguya Otsutsuki – $9 – See at GameStop
- Funko POP! Marvel: Deadpool Artist – $7.19 – See at GameStop
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian Flying with Blaster – $7.19 – See at GameStop
