Funko Pop Horror Movie Wave Pits Billy the Puppet vs Art the Clown

May is halfway to Halloween time, and Funko is celebrating with a new wave of Pops inspired by horror icons from Black Phone, Terrifier, and Saw along with figures from Season 2 of the Castlevania: Nocturne series on Netflix. Black Phone’s The Grabber comes seated in his chair ready to terrify those who catch a glimpse of his creepy mask. Meanwhile, Art the Clown’s hanging out with his head full of candy and Billy the Puppet’s been jumbo-ified as 10-inch Pop. You can even score a Pig Mask Chase with the Jigsaw Killer Pop. As for the Castlevania: Nocturne Pops, you can add Alucard and Olrox to your collection. Direct links to pre-orders for all of the figures can be found below.

This Funko drop focuses on a few horror franchises that have been monumental to the genre as a whole. Specifically, Saw strikes me as one of the most influential of the modern day horror franchises. According to Comicbook’s own Catherine Delgado, “it simply revolutionized horror and introduced a new style that people would love to follow: torture through extreme and sadistic violence.”

The franchise follows John Kramer aka Jigsaw, who after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, begins designing absurd killer traps in an effort to enact his own form of justice. His many victims end up trapped within many different kinds of contraptions where they must undergo psychological and physical tests to survive. Now with more than ten films within the series, the franchise has become a cultural powerhouse, cumulative global box office of over $1 billion. Unfortunately, the future of the franchise is currently in flux as the planned sequel, Saw XI, may never get made, so we’ll have to wait and see if it’s really Game Over.



