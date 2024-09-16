Funko Pops Are Dirt Cheap During Massive Funniversary Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's Funko's anniversary, and to celebrate they've launched the most aggressive sale that we've ever seen from them. For a limited time they're offering deals on pretty much their entire collection of Pop figures and Loungefly accessories, with the vast majority discounted between 50% and 70% off. The lineup includes Funko Pops from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, anime, and much more with loads of exclusives in the mix. You can shop the Funniversary sale via the links below, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $65+.

What is Funko Fusion?

Funko Fusion is a third-person "celebration of fandom," in which players select, unlock, and experience the game with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite and iconic franchises, all featured as the Funko Pop! version of themselves, each with their own weapons and special moves, with some of the characters offering unique skills helpful for solving the game's puzzles and sniffing out secrets. Players will experience their favorite franchises in the Funko multiverse and relive some of the most memorable moments from them as they fight against Eddy and his forces, with the game's varied combat allowing them to shoot, blast, and whack enemies in both ranged and melee options. Funko Fusion also touts the ability to craft gadgets and items to help players in their efforts and to unlock hidden areas.

Players can expect to see the following franchises represented in Funko Fusion: Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy's, Hot Fuzz, Invincible, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Masters of the Universe, M3GAN, The Mummy, Night Rider, Nope, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, and Umbrella Academy. In total, players can expect more than 60 playable characters spanning more than 20 different franchises. The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 13th. Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 will follow on November 15th.