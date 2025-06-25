Funko Releases a Bangin’ New Batman Beyond Pop Figure Wave

Batman Beyond, the futuristic sequel to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, sees a new Batman (Terry McGinnis) take over the mantle from an elderly Bruce Wayne. Today, this fan-favorite series is getting an outstanding wave of new Funko Pops that includes a glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop Plus of the villain Blight, the corrupt CEO and McGinnis’ nemesis, who’s entire body is radioactive and translucent. Also available is the Armored Bruce and Terry McGinnis Funko Pops, two figures that cover the bases for the main characters. Terry’s Pop also includes an unmasked Chase option, if you’re lucky enough to score one at random. These Pops are now available at Entertainment Earth and will be available here on Amazon soon. Additional information can be found below.

Batman Beyond Blight Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Plus

Batman Beyond Armored Bruce Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Batman Beyond Terry McGinnis Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Batman Beyond Might be Getting a Videogame Series

According to a rumour that was floating around back in February, Batman Beyond might be getting its own Batman video game series. It had been reported that a new Batman game was in the works at the same studio that made Batman: Arkham and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Rocksteady Studios. The report does not state that it’s based on Batman Beyond, only saying that it’s still incredibly far away. Comicbook’s Tyler Fischer relayed the information, stating, “the new rumor specifically comes the way of Lunatic Ignus, who has proven reliable, at times, in the past, specifically when it comes to PlayStation, which may explain how they heard about this due to the PlayStation deal involved.” Unfortunately, this is just a rumour as Fischer goes on to state.

Ignus suggests that PlayStation may have locked down some type of exclusivity for these games, which will in turn make them PS6 and PC only, and keep them off Xbox consoles. So, for now we have a whole new Batman series to look forward to in the future and hopefully it will be from the beloved Batman Beyond series. Who wouldn’t want to fight bad guys in that awesome suit?

