Funko Releases The First Ever Dexter Pops

Funko’s got something up its sleeve and before you start guessing, let me just tell you, it’s nothing sharp. After almost 20 years, Funko is finally releasing Pop figures inspired by the original Showtime TV show, Dexter. Presumably, the new spinoff series Dexter: Original Sin and the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection prompted Funko to finally deliver but, whatever the case, we hope there will be more to come. For starters though, Dexter and Debbie Morgan take the spotlight alongside a Funko Exclusive Bloody Dexter dressed up in his murder-garb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-orders for the standard Debbie and Dexter Funko Pops will be available starting today, March 19th at 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. You’ll find the exclusive Bloody Dexter here at Funko in the coming months. Finally, you can check out all of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here.

Dexter: Resurrection

The original Dexter series had a massively successful eight season run on Showtime from 2006 – 2013. Unfortunately, the show’s ending became remembered as one of the worst of all time. Then in 2021, Showtime risked it all to bring Dexter back for the sequel show, Dexter: New Blood, wanting to try their hand again with their popular serial killer character. Yet again, fans were disappointed with the ending and the show, which held mostly positive reviews across multiple review sites until the controversial last episode. Then there’s Dexter: Original Sin, which recently wrapped up its first season. It’s a prequel story that follows a young Dexter 15 years before the first season of the original show. But that’s not all!

Showtime confirmed that Michael C. Hall’s Dexter will come back from the dead for Dexter: Resurrection, a new sequel series set after Dexter: New Blood. Not much is known about the plot right now, but hopefully, the third time will be the charm and they’ll be able to stick the landing. Look for Dexter: Resurrection to debut on Showtime this summer.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Dexter news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!