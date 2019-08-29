Funko’s Savage World ThunderCats Wave 2 Figures Are Live

It’s been nearly a year to the day since Funko revealed their first wave of Savage World ThunderCats figures, which included Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Slithe. Wave 2 has just been announced, and it finally brings Cheetara, Tygra, Monkian and Jackalman into the collection. These figures were part of Funko’s earliest ThunderCats Savage World previews, so it’s been a long time coming.

Pre-orders for all of the new ThunderCats Savage World figures are available right here for $11.99 each with shipping slated for December. Inside that link you’ll also find the previous released figures. However, if you’re a ThunderCats fan that’s looking for something more top shelf, read on…

Mattel’s 7-inch Thundercats Classics line arrived with much fanfare back in 2015, but the line ended prematurely when Matty Collector was shut down a year later. However, Super7 swooped in and grabbed the license (along with Masters of the Universe), and now they’re picking up where Mattel left off. The ThunderCats Classics line will continue under the Ultimates brand, and Super7 is starting (mostly) from scratch with four core figures. We say “mostly” because these new figures include upgraded accessories.

The first wave of the Super7’s Thundercats Ultimates lineup features Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Jackalman. Each of these figures can be pre-ordered right here for $44.99 with shipping slated for June. Additional figures in the lineup should arrive in the near future.

