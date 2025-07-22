Funko SDCC 2025: Here’s Where and When You Can Get The Exclusive Pops

It’s that time of the year again. San Diego Comic-Con 2025 takes place this weekend, and Funko will be there with a new batch of exclusives. As always, you don’t need to be in attendance at SDCC to get your hands on the exclusives, but you do need to do a bit of research to figure out what’s going to be available and when. Fortunately, we’ve done that work for you. Below you’ll find a breakdown of Funko’s SDCC 2025 Pop Figure exclusives complete with details on shared exclusive retailers and other important information that you need to know.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For starters, the Funko Pops listed below will be available to purchase starting on July 24th at 6am PT / 9am ET, though some of the shared retailers might launch a little earlier or a little later. Known exceptions are highlighted (links won’t be active until after the launch). Also, keep in mind that Funko will sell an exclusive bundle that includes one copy of each SDCC Pop figure. It will be expensive but also extremely limited, so expect a quick sellout. The bundle will be available alongside other SDCC exclusives right here at the Funko Shop. A queue is expected, and there will be a limit of 6 copies of each item per household for the first 24 hours. Finally, exclusives purchased at the convention will have an “SDCC 2025” sticker, while those sold through retail partners will have a “Summer Convention” sticker.

Funko SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures / Launch at 9am ET on July 24th Shop exclusives at Funko

Funko SDCC Exclusives

These convention exclusives will be available online here at the Funko Shop.

SDCC 2025 Funko Pop bundle (Very Limited)

(Very Limited) Pop! Moment Demon Slayer Tengen with His Wives

Pop! Batman Blueprint (Limited to 2010 pieces)

(Limited to 2010 pieces) Pop! Robin Blueprint (Limited to 2010 pieces)

(Limited to 2010 pieces) Pop! Rides Tank Girl

Pop! Naruto Uzumaki Sasuke’s Paw Encyclopedia

Pop! Rides One Piece Nico Robin with Mini Merry II

Pop! Fairly OddParents Jorgen Von Strangle & Tooth Fairy 2-Pack

Pop! SpongeBob Squarepants SpongeBob Cleaning

Pop! Danny Phantom Sam Manson

Pop! Hanna-Barbera Huckleberry Hound (Glitter / Limited to 2000 pieces)

(Glitter / Limited to 2000 pieces) Pop! Hanna-Barbera Huckleberry Hound (Mystery)

(Mystery) Pop! Pingu

Pop! Disney Inside Out Bing Bong (“Take Her to the Moon” Speech Bubble)

(“Take Her to the Moon” Speech Bubble) Bitty City Funkoville Land Starter Pack

Bitty City Funkoville Road Starter Pack

Bitty Pop! Fun Force 4-Pack

Pop! The Fantastic Four: First Steps H.E.R.B.I.E.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Bitty Pop! 4-Pack (Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch)

(Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch) Pop! X-Men Dazzler (Diamond Collection)

(Diamond Collection) Pop X-Men 97 Gambit

Show Only (SDCC Booth Exclusives):

Pop! Batman Azrael (Limited to 1500 pieces)

(Limited to 1500 pieces) Pop! Batman, Robin, and Penguin in Clamshell Packaging (Limited to 2010 pieces)

(Limited to 2010 pieces) Pop! My Melody Metallic

Pop! Barbie and the Rockers Faceted Barbie (Limited to 2000 pieces)

(Limited to 2000 pieces) Pop! Freddy Funko Voltron (limited to 500 pcs)

Target SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures Shop Funko at target

Target (Shared Retail Exclusives):

GameStop SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures Shop Funko at GameStop

GameStop (Shared Retail Exclusives) – Pop! Moment Naruto Sasuke (Susano’o) – See at GameStop

Hot Topic SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures Shop Funko at hot Topic

Hot Topic (Shared Retail Exclusives) – Pop! Sanrio Kuromi (Metallic) – See at Hot Topic

Entertainment Earth SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures shop funko at entertainment earth

Entertainment Earth (Shared Retail Exclusives) / Launches at 12pm ET on July 24th – Pop! Jumbo Pokémon Entei (10-inch Super Sized) – See at Entertainment Earth

Box Lunch SDCC 2025 Exclusive Pop Figures shop funko at boxlunch

BoxLunch (Shared Retail Exclusives) – Pop! Stitch on Surfboard – See at BoxLunch