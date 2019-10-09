Funko’s Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Pop is Available Now

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been honored with a Funko Pop! Admittedly, it’s something of a surprise, but Funko has been dipping into American historical icons lately, and the Notorious R.B.G certainly belongs in that category. If decades of work promoting gender equality and women’s rights along with being an indomitable Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t earn you Funko Pop immortality, we don’t know what will.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for February. It features classic R.B.G look complete with green earrings and one of her famous collars.

In related news, Funko’s latest Pop figure in their Ad Icons series is none other than Smokey Bear, who has been reminding us to help prevent forest fires / wildfires since 1944. If you do the math, that means Smokey turned 75 this year!

Pre-orders for the figure are live right here with shipping slated for February. Note that the Pop is officially licensed by the U.S. Forest Service, so it’s a pretty safe bet that proceeds will go towards their programs. On that note, look for an exclusive flocked version of the Smokey Bear Pop to hit Hot Topic sometime in the next few months. Here’s hoping we get McGruff the Crime Dog and Woodsy Owl Pop figures in the near future.

