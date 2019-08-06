Funko’s Disney Villains Ursula and Oogie Boogie Pop Cereals Launch for Halloween

Funko is taking on Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry with Halloween cereals featuring classic Disney villains Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Naturally, each box of FunkO’s comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

The Ursula and Oogie Boogie cereals are exclusive to Spirit Halloween / Spencer’s and you can pre-order box of each right here at Spirit Halloween or right here at Spencer’s with a ship date set for September 11th. However, these cereals aren’t the only big Funko exclusives coming for Halloween…

Indeed, fans of Disney’s Hocus Pocus are getting this outstanding Movie Moment Funko Pop featuring the Sanderson sisters gazing into a cauldron with a bubbling green potion. Again, this Pop figure is a Spirit Halloween exclusive, and pre-orders are live right here for $36.99 with shipping expected “on or before” September 4th.

Note that a new line of Sanderson Sisters Funko Pop pen toppers were also released and can be ordered right here for $5.99 each. Inside that link you’ll also find their previous Hocus Pocus Pop figures along with additional toys, housewares, clothing, costumes, and more inspired by the cult classic film.

