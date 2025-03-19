G.I. Joe Classified H.I.S.S Fire Team 788 Set Gets a Reissue

If you missed it the first time around, Hasbro has reissued the G.I. Joe Classified Series H.I.S.S. Fire Team 788 pack. This 3 figure set originally dropped as part of the Hasbro SDCC 2023 collection, and now it has returned for anyone looking to add it to their collection.

In addition to the H.I.S.S Officer, Range-Viper, and Infantry figures, the set contains 35 different character-inspired accessory pieces along with 11 blast and laser effects, 3 backpacks, officer and infantry helmets, and tons more. This G.I. Joe Classified Series H.I.S.S. set is up at Entertainment Earth now for $79.99 (free U.S. shipping) with an estimated delivery set for April 2025. Read below for more information on this set along with details on the latest G.I. Joe Classified Series releases.

“This Cobra H.I.S.S. – Fire Team 788 three-figure set contains 35 character-inspired accessory pieces including 11 blast and laser effects, 3 backpacks, officer and infantry helmets, bandolier, bandana, axe, sai, knife, and over a dozen weapon accessories. Fire Team 788 are the “tank flankers” providing ground-level troop support for the Cobra H.I.S.S. fleet. When the smoke of the battlefield clears, Fire Team 788 troops emerge from the haze alongside their designated H.I.S.S., or they had better not come back at all. G.I. Joe is a highly skilled special operations force of men and women from around the globe. tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there’s trouble, G.I. Joe is there.”

More G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders

Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series livestream for March 2025 took place earlier this week, and that means a ton of new figures became available for pre-order. The wave includes Christopher “Law” Lavigne with his K-9 buddy Order, Blowtorch, Darklon, Footloose, and Frag Viper. As far as exclusives are concerned, there’s the S.N.A.K.E Armor Mech and a G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack. Details for each figure can be found below complete with pre-order links.



G.I. Joe Classified Series #169, G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack ($54.99) – Target Exclusive

G.I. Joe Classified Series #162, Cobra S.N.A.K.E (System: Neutralizer—Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit ($74.99) – Pulse Exclusive

G.I. Joe Classified Series Frag Viper ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

G.I. Joe Classified Series Footloose ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

G.I. Joe Classified Series Darklon ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

G.I. Joe Classified Series Blowtorch ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

G.I. Joe Classified Series Christopher “Law” Lavigne & Order ($44.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

