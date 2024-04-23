Get 17 Dune Books For Around $1 Each With This Massive Bundle Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has been a massive critical and commercial success, and it appears that an adaption of Dune: Messiah is going to happen. That's certainly good news for fans, but there's more. Humble Bundle is doing their thing with a collection that includes 17 books from Brian Herbert (son of Dune creator Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson that explore every corner of the Dune universe. The lineup includes prequels, sequels, and companions to the original series, and you can get them all in one go for $18, or $1.06 per book.

The offer is available here at Humble Bundle until May 11th. Note that you can choose to purchase a smaller 1 book bundle with Dune: The Butlerian Jihad or a 3 book bundle adds its sequels Dune: The Battle of Corrin, and Dune: The Machine Crusade. Dune: The Butlerian Jihad is set 10,000 years before the events of Dune and utilizes Frank Herbert's notes to fully flesh out the human vs machine war that set the stage for the world that exists in the main novels. That book alone is $9.99 on Kindle right now, so this is quite a steal.

Overall, the books Humble Bundle's Dune Universe Collection offer a $186 value, and they'll be delivered in ePUB format which is compatible with any device. You can also choose to pay more for the books if you would like additional funds to go to charity. In case, the charity for the bundle the Global Foodbanking Network- which is dedicated its mission "to nourish the world's hungry through uniting and advancing food banks". A full breakdown of the books available in the Dune Universe Collection bundle can be found below.

Dreamer of Dune

Dune: The Heir of Caladan

Dune: The Lady of Caladan

Dune: The Duke of Caladan

The Road to Dune

Princess of Dune

Sands of Dune

Navigators of Dune

Mentats of Dune

Sisterhood of Dune

The Winds of Dune

Paul of Dune

Sandworms of Dune

Hunters of Dune

Dune: The Battle of Corrin

Dune: The Machine Crusade

Dune: The Butlerian Jihad

Denis Villeneuve Talks Dune: Messiah

"That anger [felt by Zendaya's character at the end of Part Two] is tremendous," Villeneuve explained to The New York Times. "I don't want to reveal what I'm going to do with the third movie. I know exactly what to do. I'm writing it right now. But there's a lot of firepower there, and I'm very excited about that decision."

"I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me," Villeneuve previously shared with Empire Magazine. "I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper."

"If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it's] because it's going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don't do it," he added.