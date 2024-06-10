Ghostbusters 40th Anniversary Hasbro O-Ring Figure 4-Pack Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

To celebrate Ghostbusters Day 2024 and the 40th anniversary of the franchise, Hasbro launched the Ghostbusters O-Ring action figure 4-pack, which includes 3 3/4-inch scale figures of Egon Spengler, Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore along with Proton Packs, a Ghost Trap, a P.K.E. Meter, and a pair of Ecto Goggles.

Pre-orders for the figures are now available here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon priced at $44.99. Note that these figures are designed to fit inside the the Plasma Series Ecto-1, which is also available here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 on backorder.

What's Next For The Ghostbusters Franchise?

Speaking during a Ghostbusters Day 2024 screening of Frozen Empire, the film's co-writer Jason Reitman assured fans that there's a lot more to come:

"I'm so proud of (Frozen Empire), I'm so proud to be a fellow Ghostbuster, and we have a lot more stories that we want to tell you that we're working on."

However, the next confirmed project in the Ghostbusters franchise is an upcoming animated series for Netflix with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan serving as executive producers:

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show," Kenan began. "I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster." So thankfully while there hasn't been any major announcement for the series since it was originally revealed to be developed, it's making progress.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Annie Potts, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now available to rent or own on Digital.