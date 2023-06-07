Carrie Black Light Funko Pop Exclusive Concludes Hot Ghoul Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's halfway to Halloween event didn't happen this year, but it seems as though Pop figures that were originally earmarked for Funkoween are trickling out to fans. We suspect that the recently released Corpse Bride and trick or treat Disney releases were among them, as were these new Gremlins and Carrie black light Funko Pops that Entertainment Earth launched for their Hot Ghoul Summer event.

The name "Hot Ghoul Summer" is inspired by the Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hot Girl Summer", and it effectively replaces Funkoween for Entertainment Earth. Pre-orders for the black light Gizmo and Stripe Funko Pop exclusives are available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $14.99 each. The Carrie black light Funko Pop is available here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Speaking of Gremlins, a new animated original series dubbed Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai recently debuted on Max (previously known as HBO Max). Max describes the series as follows: "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 "Gremlins" film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and together, they encounter-and sometimes battle-colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist named Riley Greene (Matthew Rhys) and his growing army of evil Gremlins." Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is now streaming on Max.

In addition to the Funko Pops, Entertainment Earth also launched Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Disney, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly bags for Hot Ghoul Summer. Rounding out the collection is this Monster High Fan-Sea Lagoona Blue doll exclusive.