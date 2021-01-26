Happy Days Finally Gets Pop Figures On Funko Fair's TV Day

Day 6 of Funko Fair 2021 is dedicated to TV, and the lineup of new Pop figures has included some waves for fans of classic shows like Bewitched. Another one of these shows is Happy Days, which began its 11 season run in 1974.

The wave of Happy Days Pop figures includes Fonzie (Henry Winkler), Richie (Ron Howard), Arnold (Pat Morita), Joanie (Erin Moran), and Chachi (Scott Baio). Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. If you leave out Chachi in this wave, you won't be alone.

On that note, Funko's first Happy Days wave could have been better with a Fonz with comb Chase. Plus, Ralph, Potsie, and Mr and Mrs C would have been far better received than Chachi. Unfortunately, a 2-pack of The Fonz and Barry from Arrested Development with combs would probably be a bit too much to ask for.

As noted, the wave of Happy Days Funko Pops is part of the 10 day Funko Fair 2021 event. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here via our Funko Fair master list.

