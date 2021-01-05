Harry Potter LEGO Sets Come With a Free Monster Book of Monsters

On New Years Day, LEGO launched a huge wave of 2021 sets - including several exciting items in the Harry Potter line. LEGO paired the new releases with a promotion that offers a free, exclusive Monsters Book of Monsters set with a Draco Malfoy minifigure with any Harry Potter LEGO purchase over $75. The book even features pull-back action that activates a scurrying and mouth-snapping function.

Not surprisingly, the majority of the new Harry Potter LEGO sets were snapped up to take advantage of the deal. However, there are still plenty of eligible Harry Potter sets up for grabs here at LEGO - most notably the massive new 5544-piece Diagon Alley set and the even more massive 6020-piece Hogwarts Castle set. A breakdown of these two options can be found below. Details on the Monsters Book of Monsters LEGO set can be found here. LEGO's current lineup of promotions can be found here.

LEGO's 5544-piece Harry Potter 75978 Diagon Alley set is currently available on backorder here at the LEGO Shop for $399.99. It goes above and beyond the original Diagon Alley LEGO set with four buildings (six shops), 14 minifigures (including four that are exclusive to this set), and more.

The new Diagon Alley LEGO set includes Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts bookseller, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and the Daily Prophet with highly detailed interiors. When connected, the set will measure a whopping 40-inches wide. The four new minifigures that are exclusive to this set include Gilderoy Lockhart, Florean Fortescue, Lucius Malfoy and the Daily Prophet photographer.

LEGO's 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set includes a whopping 6020 pieces, which makes it one of the biggest LEGO sets ever produced. You can order it here at the LEGO Shop for $399.99.

Features include towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included, along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.