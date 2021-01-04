Hasbro’s Animatronic Baby Yoda Figure is Back in Stock

One of the most popular Baby Yoda toys unveiled to date has been Hasbro’s The Child Animatronic Edition figure, which features a range of sounds and motions inspired by the character’s appearance in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. It sold out at most retailers less than a week after it was announced at Toy Fair back in February, but it appears that pre-orders are back up and running in select locations.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the Baby Yoda / The Child Animatronic figure here at Walmart and here on Amazon for $60 with shipping slated for early December. Yes, it’s a bit early to think about Christmas shopping, but here we are. The ship dates for all Baby Yoda toys were pushed back to preserve the character for the show, and the current coronavirus situation certainly isn’t helping matters. You can see the toy in the action via the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other major Baby Yoda toys that are currently taking pre-orders are as follows:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.