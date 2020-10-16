New Boba Fett Star Wars Vintage Collection Figure Packs Black Series Detail, Launches Today

Boba Fett is getting a new sculpt for Hasbro's Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure from Return of the Jedi, and it is something to behold. If the final product looks anything like the images, it will be one of the best looking 3.75-inch figures that we've ever seen. Honestly, it feels like they shrunk down a Black Series figure.

The Boba Fett ROTJ Vintage Collection figure will include a blaster accessory and a vintage Kenner-style cardback. Additional images of the figure are available below along with pre-order information.

Star Wars Boba Fett ROTJ Vintage Collection Figure Release Date and Pre-Orders

Collectors will be able to snatch the Boba Fett figure up when it launches here at Entertainment Earth starting at approx. 10am PST / 1pm EST today, October 16th. A Wave 6 collector's bundle with multiple figures (2 ROTJ figures, Princess Leia, and additional figures to be announced later) is already live at Entertainment Earth right here. Additional retailers will be listed below if / when links become available. We expect this one to sell quickly.

"During Luke Skywalker’s daring rescue of Han Solo above the Sarlacc, Boba Fett tried to subdue the Jedi, but when Solo slammed a pole into the bounty hunter’s jetpack, Boba tumbled into the man-eating pit. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy."

Boba Fett ROTJ The Vintage Collection Images

Boba Fett in the vintage-style Kenner packaging. Love the blue sky cardback.

Naturally, the Boba Fett figure will include loads of articulation. Still can't get over the detail on this.

You may not be thrilled about another Boba Fett variant from Hasbro, but this is clearly an upgrade in terms of the sculpt. The images are rendered, but the final product should be pretty close to what you see here.

More Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection News

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.