Hasbro's Huge Marvel Legends Venom Wave Includes a Tom Hardy Film Figure, Venompool BAF

The latest wave of Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro is all about Venom, and there are some very interesting releases to be had here. The figures in this wave are something of a hodgepodge of new and old, comics and movies, etc - but the most coveted of them just might be the figure based on Venom from the 2018 film starring Tom Hardy (even though it doesn't include a head sculpt with his likeness). What's more, if you collect all of the figures, the Build-A-Figure you'll be rewarded with none other than Venompool. As you can see from the image above, it looks fantastic.

Honestly, the entire wave is pretty great. Other figures include a '90s Morbius, Cletus Kasady Carnage, Maximum Venom Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider (Gwenom), and Phage. Pre-orders for the figures are availaable via the links below. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of images.

