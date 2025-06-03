The Play-Doh x TMNT Lineup Is On Sale Now

At NY Toy Fair 2025 this past March, Hasbro revealed a fun mashup that combines two very popular things – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Play-Doh! With three new playsets, the new line promises that kids can “can cut, slice, smash and create their own gnarly adventures”. It’s been a long wait, but you can finally order the playsets. Read on for details.

One of these adventures focuses on making Play-Doh pizza with Mikey, while another includes all four turtles with different molds for tools and weapons. A third “Mutation Station” set allows you to make Play-Doh clones of Mondo Gecko. All three cleverly combine the storytelling capabilities of the Turtles with the soft, tactile, imaginative qualities of Play-Doh. Plus, the sets range from $19.99 – $29.99, making them relatively affordable. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all the sets complete with links where they can be purchased on Amazon.

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slice & Blast Pizza Playset– $19.99 – See on Amazon: “Come down to the sewer for the wackiest and wildest PLAY-DOH pizza party with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slice and Blast Pizza Playset! Michelangelo needs help training for his next adventure, so why not launch play food pizzas at training dummies? Open up the special can of PLAY-DOH pizza compound and load it into the sewer grate, pull the handle to slice it, and press the button to send pizzas flying.”

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset – $14.99 – See on Amazon: “It’s a mighty great day to be a mutant with the PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset! Create PLAY-DOH clones of Mondo Gecko and imagine epic adventures with this TMNT playset. Load a PLAY-DOH lizard shape into the chamber, press the top, and watch as a squishy Mondo character comes to life. The Donatello action figure’s bendy, flexible arms and legs adds a fun twist to sensory play. With three PLAY-DOH colors, kids can create Mondo, ninja gear, and all sorts of imaginative shapes.”

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Creations Playset – $29.99 – See on Amazon: “The world’s favorite mighty mutant Turtles band together for imaginative adventures with the PLAY-DOH Cowabunga Creations set! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure collection features a creative twist with squishy modeling compound and tools. Each 4 inch figure has bendy, flexible arms and legs and a hidden mold in their turtle shell for unique ways to play. They also come with their own tools that they can hold in their hands to help kids imagine even more training battles. This TMNT playset includes the full cast of Turtles, eight cans of PLAY-DOH compound, and makes a great gift for kids 4 years and up! The playset includes 4 bendy action figures, nunchuck knife, sai rolling cutter, roller staff, sword scissors, and 8 cans of PLAY-DOH modeling compound.”