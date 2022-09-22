Starting Lineup Figures Return at Hasbro

Hasbro is bringing back Starting Lineup figures and sports fans are excited about the announcement. The company is starting with the NBA. All-Stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will help lead-off the first wave of figures. Joining them are Atlanta Hawks sensation Trae Young, Jayson Tatum off an NBA Finals appearance, and The Process himself, Joel Embiid. NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have been working together with the company on this release. Pre-orders are open now at Hasbro Pulse and across the Fanatics network of sites. (Places like Fanatics.com and e NBAStore.com.) Starting Lineup is a brand associated with sports collectibles for a long time. You can check out the new figures for yourself down below.

"This is a proud moment for the company as we celebrate the return of the Starting Lineup brand," said Eric Nyman, President and COO of Hasbro. "We are grateful to our partners in helping us reintroduce these fan-favorite collectibles to a new generation of sports fans and collectors while bringing some of the biggest names in the game to an all-new action figure form."

Here's how Hasbro describes the Starting Lineup action figure line's return: "The new series of Starting Lineup action figures feature design like never before in a highly articulated 6" scale. NBA players joining the first series of figures include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young. Each 6" action figure, capturing the likeness of these larger-than-life NBA luminaries, will also include an exclusive, officially licensed Panini NBA trading card and NFT."

"The Starting Lineup brand developed a massive following by bringing sports enthusiasts figures of their favorite superstar players accompanied by a trading card for more than a decade, and the introduction of notable NBA players will be the first of an all-new era of major athletes joining its classic heritage. OneTeam Partners, a sports licensing, marketing and media company, will support the product re-launch with creative development, athlete marketing, media planning and content production resources."

Will you be picking up these figures? Let us know down in the comments!