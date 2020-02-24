Here’s Where to Get Funko’s New York Toy Fair 2020 Pop Figures

Today, February 21st, will likely be the biggest day for Funko Pop figure releases for all of 2020. Much bigger than London Toy Fair back in January. Indeed – It’s New York Toy Fair time, and if the enormous slate of releases last year (over 60 waves) is anything to go by, we’re in for a very big, very long day. In fact, it seems likely that the fun will spill over into Saturday.

Fortunately, we’ll be here to keep track of it all so you don’t have to. The announcements are expected to begin around 7am PST (10am EST) and run throughout the day. Below you’ll find a list of the individual NY Toy Fair Pop figure releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered as they are revealed (Note that there might be a short delay with product listings. New releases will be marked on the product pages as “New Pre-Orders / February 21st” ). Links will be added as Pop figures are announced. Traditionally this happens in 15 increments, so make sure to check back often. You can also check in on our Funko Pop page and Toy Fair 2020 page for details on standout Funko Pop figure waves and other toys announced at the show. UPDATING….

UPDATE 2: Many (but not all) of the NY Toy Fair Pop figures featured below are now available here at Walmart (best deals) and here on Amazon. You can find all of the exclusives from the show right here.

10am: Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin Pop Funko Shop Exclusive – drops at 11am PST (2pm EST)

10:10am: New the Office Funko Pops: Entertainment Earth / Amazon

10:10am: The Boys Pops

10:45am: Magnum PI

11:00am: Will and Grace Pops

11:15am: Cobra Kai Pops

11:30am: Marvel’s Avengers Pops

11:45am: Pokemon Pops

12:00pm: Fortnite Pops

12:30pm: Sally Face

12:45pm: My Hero Academia Pops

1:00pm: Dragon Ball Super Pops

1:15pm: Yu-Gi-Oh! Pops

1:30pm: Saint Seiya Pops

2:00pm: Inuyasha Pops

2:30pm: Bananya Plush

2:45pm: Archie Comics Pops

3:00pm: Looney Tunes 80th Anniversary Pops

3:15pm: Arthur Pops

3:45pm: Flintsones Pop Town

3:48pm: Disney / Pixar Soul Pops

4:00pm: Disney Villains Funko Pops: Sleeping Beauty Maleficent on Throne / Hercules Hades on Throne / Disney Princess Pop Pens

4:15pm: Sports Pops: US Women’s National Team / NBA Legends / Tennis Legends

5:00pm: Harry Potter

5:15pm: Marvel Pops

5:30pm: Stripes Pops

5:45pm: DC Pop Pens

6:00pm: Fight Club Pops

6:15pm: Animal House

6:30pm: Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Pops

6:45pm: Smokey & The Bandit Pops

7:00pm: Wonder Woman 1984 Pops

7:15pm: Back to the Future Pops

7:30pm: Mighty Ducks Pops

2/22 – 9am: Pop Candy Marvel and DC

9:30am: Gashouse Gang

9:45am: Boogey Monsters

10:00am: Pop Albums – Notorious B.I.G.

10:30am: Paka Paka

11:00am: Marvel Zombies

12:00pm: Sanrio Hello Kitty x My Hero Academia Pops

12:15pm: Sanrio Hello Kitty x Team USA

