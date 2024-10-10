Horrible Therapists Card Game Launches from Co-Creator of Exploding Kittens

Horrible Therapist Card Game

Party game enthusiasts are winning today as a new card game from Matthew Inman (creator of The Oatmeal, co-creator of Exploding Kittens, and Showrunner of the new Exploding Kittens Netflix series) has launched. Dubbed Horrible Therapist, the game is said to be a IRL version of The Oatmeal’s popular NSFW comic-generator that delivers a new spin on the comedic “prompt-and-answer” format that players love. What if dark and twisted comedic scenarios happened in your therapist office?

The game starts with the chosen “therapist” choosing a “question” card. Something like “why are you so anxious today?” From there, an “answer” card is played, maybe “I ran over a priest with my car.” Finally, the remaining players choose “treatment” cards, such as “Would you mind texting me photos of that?” or “Oh yeah, I saw that on your Mom’s TikTok.” Putting all the cards together from left to right creates a perfectly hilarious, therapist-centered, comic strip.

You can grab the Extra Horrible Edition of Horrible Therapist exclusively on Amazon for $24.99. A less NSFW version is expected to arrive at some point in 2025. Inman, the creator of the game, discussed his own inspiration as well as his NSFW-comic-generator, and how Horrible Therapist truly came to be.

“I’ve been in therapy for years,” Inman starts in the comic-style he used to explain his game, “during sessions with my therapist, I often found myself having intrusive thoughts…Despite being horrible and strange, intrusive thoughts are totally normal…So rather than keep these terrible images to myself, I turned them into a card game.”

“Horrible Therapist contains 480 panels of artwork, which can be rearranged into an infinite number of comics.” Inman continues, “This game is basically my neuroses channeled into a horrible, hilarious game.”

The new game is intended for mature audiences only, allowing for a particularly edgy and taboo playing style. If you thought you’d be sitting down for a game of Apples to Apples, you’d be wrong. Horrible Therapists is more in the vein of Cards Against Humanity – wild and absurd combinations can be made and laughed at, just maybe not with your grandma (unless she’s cool).

It is also worth mentioning that Horrible Therapist makes the perfect party game due to its ease of play and the length of each game. Each game should only take about 15 minutes total and can include up to 8 players. So, next time you’re going to the gang’s get-together, make sure to bring “Horrible Therapist” along with you.