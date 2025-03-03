Jason X and Jason Goes to Hell Get Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Releases

Everyone knows that you can’t hide from Jason Voorhees, even in space. You can’t escape tempting new Blu-ray releases either, which is why Arrow Video has launched new, limited edition 4K UHD versions of the super cheesy but super fun slasher films Jason X (2001) and Jason Goes to Hell (1993). Each include specialty packaging, a wall poster, and tons of special features. The new take-home versions are currently going for $49.95 on Amazon and are estimated to arrive on your doorstep on May 20, 2025. Note that those prices will likely go down before release, and pre-order customers will get the best discount. Read below for all of the details.
Jason X Limited Edition 4K UHD Blu-Ray Contents
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Introduction to the film by actor Kane Hodder
- Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton
- Archival audio commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter Bracke
- Archival audio commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham
- Scoring the Stars, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini
- Outta Space: The Making of Jason X, an archival documentary on the making of the film featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer
- In Space No One Can Hear You Scream, an archival interview with writer Todd Farmer
- Kristi Is a Headbanger, an archival interview with actor Kristi Angus
- Jason Rebooted, Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X
- The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees, an archival documentary on the history of the character
- By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X, archival making-of documentary
- Cast and crew interviews
- Behind-the-scenes footage
- Electronic Press Kit
- Theatrical trailers and TV spots
- Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell
Jason Goes To Hell Limited Edition 4K ULTRA HD Blu-Ray Contents
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the Theatrical Cut and the Unrated Cut
- Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio on both cuts
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by JA Kerswell and original production notes
- DISC ONE – THEATRICAL CUT
- Introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus
- Faces of Death, a brand interview with special makeup effects creator Robert Kurtzman
- Undercover Angel, a brand new interview with actor Julie Michaels
- Mixing it Up, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini
- The Gates of Hell, an archival interview with director Adam Marcus
- Jason vs. Terminator, director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams
- Über-Jason, an archival interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason
- Additional TV footage, with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus
- Theatrical trailer and TV spots
- Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries
- DISC TWO – UNRATED CUT
- Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton
- Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke
- Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey
