Huge Collection of Jurassic World Rebirth Toys Unveiled By Mattel

Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth installment in the Jurassic World sequel series, is set to hit theaters this July, but not without some awesome collectible toys coming along too. LEGO has already announced what will likely be the crown jewel of the collection – the Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex, a giant set made of 3,145 pieces and priced at $249.99. Now, Mattel’s getting in on the action, too, with an entire collection of Jurassic World Rebirth playsets, action figures, games, and more that are set for release this year. Read below for a rundown of the entire collection, which includes images for most of the items. When they become available to purchase, you’ll be able to find them here on Amazon.

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH RAGE ‘N ROAR™ TYRANNOSAURUS REX MASK

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH RAGE ‘N ROAR TYRANNOSAURUS REX MASK / $39.99 / Estimated arrival: Spring 2025 / “With authentic movie design, this Tyrannosaurus rex mask is intimidating even in its “resting” state – with ferocious teeth, blinking eyes and soft growl sounds. The light-up eye effects increase with three levels of aggression and increasingly fierce growls as the jaw is opened! It’s fierce, it’s fiercer, watch OUT! This role play mask will light up any Jurassic World fan 6 years and older. Eye and mouth openings provide easy wearability and an adjustable strap provides a secure fit.”

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH MICRO ADVENTURES PLAYSET

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH MICRO ADVENTURES PLAYSET / $19.99 / Estimated arrival: Spring 2025 / “Prop open the dino head-shaped playset to reveal a miniature world of fun inspired by the movie settings. With 4 finger-activated features and 3 included micro figures, this is a dinosaur lover’s dream. The dinosaur head even provides chomping fun when folded up! Figures fit securely on pegs throughout the environment and the set folds up neatly so it can be taken along for travel or kept packed up at home ready for playtime. Different designs available; each playset sold separately and subject to availability.”

Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventures Mosasaurus Playset (JGB60)

Jurassic World Rebirth Micro Adventures Mosasaurus Playset / $39.99 / Estimated arrival: Fall 2025 / “This Mosasaurus Micro Adventure playset brings the thrills of Jurassic World Rebirth home. The dinosaur head-shaped playset props open with a roar to reveal your own miniature Jurassic World, with 7 different finger-activated features, 7 sound effects and 6 included micro figures. Features include slides, pop-out panels and break-away destruction play, all inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth. Figures fit securely on pegs throughout the environment and the set folds up neatly so it can be taken along for travel or kept packed up at home.”

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH BASIC MASK

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH BASIC MASK / $16.99 / Estimated arrival: Spring 2025 / “Each mask features realistic details like skin texture, color and teeth so kids can “become” their favorite dinosaur! The wide-opening jaw feature allows a chomping motion for active play. A secure strap ensures a comfortable fit and eye and nose openings provide wearability.”

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH SPINOSAURUS BATTLE CLAWS Set

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH SPINOSAURUS BATTLE CLAWS / $19.99 / Estimated arrival: Spring 2025 / “Made of soft plastic material, this hand gear with realistic design and texture makes dinosaur fans ready for battle. They’re perfect for swiping and slashing when recreating big action scenes and moments. The 10.8-inch long claws come with a stretchy band inside, so they fit snugly on a child’s hand for movie role-play fun! Combine with the Jurassic World Spinosaurus dinosaur mask for added costume play.”

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH PRIMAL PROTECTOR™ AQUILOPS ‘DOLORES’

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH PRIMAL PROTECTOR AQUILOPS ‘DOLORES’ / $29.99 / Estimated arrival: Spring 2025 / “Bring the human and dinosaur interactions from Jurassic World Rebirth home with this Primal Protector Aquilops ‘Dolores’ inspired by the relationship between Isabella and her companion dinosaur in the movie. This interactive dinosaur toy reacts positively to petting, has a tail activated “protect” action mode and is ready to chomp on a licorice treat.”

Jurassic World Rebirth Launch ‘N Battle Vehicle Set

Jurassic World Rebirth Launch ‘N Battle Vehicle Set / $34.99 / Estimated arrival: Fall 2025 / “This Jurassic World Rebirth Launch ‘N Battle Vehicle, inspired by the excitement of the movie, is ready for adventure with a detachable turret and blaster. It launches either a DNA sample-collecting dart or a net projectile. Includes a 10.7-inch long off-road vehicle, 7.5-inch long dinosaur and 3.75-inch tall Krebs. Scan the Tracking Code on the Velociraptor’s foot in the free Jurassic World Play App with a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play the fiercely fun game to race various vehicles on land, air and sea.”

Kerplunk Jurassic World Rebirth / $16.99 / Estimated arrival: Fall 2025 / “The Jurassic World Rebirth edition of KerPlunk brings the excitement of the movie to life with an Ocean Tower featuring Spinosaurus figures and a Mosasaurus at the bottom in attack mode. Players take turns pulling sticks from the tower, carefully trying not to cause any Spinos to fall. At the start of the game, all Spinos are placed in the tower. On each turn, players roll a multi-colored die to determine which color stick they must pull. If any Spinos fall, the player collects them as their penalty. The game continues until all the Spinos have fallen, and the player with the fewest collected Spinos at the end wins!”

Timblin’ Spinos / $16.99 / Estimated arrival: Fall 2025 / “The Jurassic World Rebirth edition of Tumblin Monkeys brings the excitement of the movie to life with an Ocean Tower featuring Spinosaurus figures and a Mosasaurus at the bottom in attack mode. Players take turns pulling sticks from the tower, carefully trying not to cause any Spinos to fall. At the start of the game, all Spinos are placed in the tower. On each turn, players roll a multi-colored die to determine which color stick they must pull. If any Spinos fall, the player collects them as their penalty. The game continues until all the Spinos have fallen, and the player with the fewest collected Spinos at the end wins!”

UNO Jurassic World Rebirth / $6.49 / Estimated Arrival – Fall 2025 / “With a deck featuring graphics inspired by favorite characters and scenes, players try to match colors and numbers — there’s even a special “Attack of the T. Rex” rule that will have somebody drawing 5 cards! And when down to the last card, don’t forget to snarl “UNO!”

UNO Attack Jurassic World

UNO Attack Jurassic World / $27.99 / Available Now / “The Jurassic World edition of UNO Attack game features a card-launching machine in the shape of a dinosaur head that shoots cards high into the air. Lights and dinosaur sound effects build over time to heighten the thrill — the suspense builds, too, as players wait to see when the cards will shoot out! Stack the cards in the machine, then play by the classic UNO™ card matching rules.”

maginext Jurassic World Rebirth Ultimate Action Chomp T. Rex

Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Ultimate Action Chomp T. Rex / $99.99 / Estimated arrival: Fall 2025 / “Standing 18 inches tall, the giant dinosaur toy rumbles and roars, moves its head up and down, features light-up eyes, has removable launchers and can “swallow” 3-inch figures — one human and one dinosaur figure are included for storytelling play right out of the box! The action starts with the trigger in the tail or a Power Pad on top, and the “real feel” tongue adds tactile thrill.”

Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Aquachomp Chase Mosasaurus Pack

Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Aquachomp Chase Mosasaurus Pack / $49.99 / Estimated Arrival: Fall 2025 / “The Aquachomp Mosasaurus dinosaur toy measures 18 inches long and features sound and movement, plus “real feel” fins and spine. Simply press the Power Pad for chomping action and realistic sounds or push to roll along on wheels and see her head and tail move. Reenact scenes from Jurassic World Rebirth with the included 3-inch action figure and patrol boat featuring a removable launcher and two projectiles.”

Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Sprinting Spinosaurus Figure

Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Sprinting Spinosaurus Figure / $49.99 / Estimated Arrival: Fall 2025 / “The 9-inch-tall dinosaur toy can dart, dash, chomp and thrash with dynamic motion — kids simply squeeze the trigger on the tail to see the ferocious creature lunge forward and chomp! It’s easy for small hands to grasp and helps preschoolers master fine-motor skills. A “real feel” spine adds to the tactile thrill. Reenact scenes from Jurassic World Rebirth or imagine new stories. Dinosaur and action fans can engage in imaginative play as they sprint and chomp their way through playtime.”

The synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.”

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.