LEGO Adds Lilo & Stitch Beach House Playset Ahead of Live-Action Release

Lilo and Stitch’s adventures in the hit Disney animated film have made kids want to visit the wonderful islands of Hawaii for years now, and ith the latest LEGO set that just dropped, you’ll be able to hang out at their beach house! The 834-piece set is filled to the brim with details from the film. It even includes a brick-built spaceship that can be piloted by Alien 626! If you want to become part of the Lilo & Stitch Ohana, head to the LEGO store here or Amazon here to pre-order. The set is currently priced at $89.99 and listed to arrive on March 1st, 2025. Read below for more details on the Hawaiian home!

#43268 Lilo and Stitch Beach House / $89.99 / 834 pieces / Re-imagine life with Lilo & Stitch with this new set! Includes 2 surfboards, Lilo’s doll Scrump, a record player, pickle jar, a brick-built spaceship, plus 5 LEGO ǀ Disney character minifigures – David, Lilo, Mr. Bubbles, Nani and Stitch. Measures approximately 7 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep / Pre-order at the LEGO Store / Pre-order on Amazon / Arrival Date: March 1, 2025

Lilo & Stitch Live-Action News

The Lilo & Stitch live-action film is set to release this year, May 23, 2025, so get excited for a whole new version of the blue little guy! The original animated film grossed over 270 million, and with Disney’s continual success with their sequels and remakes, we can probably expect this one to overperform just the same.

The new live-action remake has Dean Fleischer Camp at the helm, directing a film penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, Dean DeBlois, and original creator Chris Sanders. It’s a good sign that new and old talent are taking the reins on this one. With these remakes, the best thing for them to be is a mix of comfortable nostalgia and new, interesting writing. Hopefully this team is able to balance that act well.

“You’re going to see people like me and Jason Scott Lee who were in the original, you just heard our voices,” Tia Carrere, the actress who originally voiced Lilo’s big sister Nani, told PEOPLE.” There’s going to be Easter eggs [for] the people who saw it originally, and also the new kids that are coming up.”

Lilo & Stitch hits theaters May 23, 2025.