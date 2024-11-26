The LEGO Black Friday 2024 Endurance Set Is Almost Here

With Black Friday 2024 set for November 29th, LEGO has unveiled their showcase set for the event – LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335). The set is based on the vessel captained by Sir Ernest Shackleton on his fateful voyage to Antarctica in 1914 as part of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. If you want to learn more about that incredible story of survival and the subsequent discovery of The Endurance in 2022, there’s a fantastic, brand new, National Geographic documentary available on Disney+. If you want to own a stunning 3,011-piece LEGO model of the ship, all of the details are available below. Also, make sure to check out our complete guide to all of LEGO’s promotions for Black Friday.

Naturally, The Endurance LEGO set is highly detailed with features that include 10 full sails, intricate rigging, and a multi-level deck with removable sections to view the port and starboard cabins and the ship’s steam engine. There are also 4 detachable lifeboats, a working ship wheel that operates the rudder, and more. As far as minifigures are concerned, it will include Sir Ernest Shackleton and photographer / cameraman Frank Hurley along with accessories that include a camera with a tripod, a stove, sleigh, 2 oars, a supplies crate, 2 pickaxes, a shovel, sextant and an ice ax.

Needless to say, this will be a great build for history buffs, not to mention an uplifting display piece that serves as a reminder about determination in the face of adversity. Many of us could benefit from that sort of message these days. If you agree, the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335) set will be available starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET November 28th / 29th here at the LEGO shop priced at $269.99. What’s more, you’ll be entitled to the free gift outlined below.

LEGO Shackleton’s Lifeboat (40729)

Between November 29th and December 2nd, LEGO Insiders will receive the Shackleton’s Lifeboat (40729) set as a free gift with purchase of The Endurance. Historically, the free gifts attached to major new LEGO launches sell out before the cutoff date, so you’ll want to be ready and waiting at launch time to ensure that you receive one. Again, check out our LEGO Black Friday 2024 guide for more promotions that will be up for grabs for LEGO Insiders.

The lifeboat gift set is inspired by the vessel that Shackleton and his bedraggled crew modified on Elephant Island in a last ditch effort to secure rescue after roughly two years of surviving on the ice. The mission involved sending six men on a seemingly suicidal mission across 800 miles of rough arctic seas in an attempt to reach whaling stations on the island of South Georgia. Spoiler alert – they were successful.

