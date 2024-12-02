LEGO Darth Vader Helmet Is Cheaper Than Ever for Cyber Monday

LEGO and Star Wars go hand in hand, so if you’re looking for a gift for a Star Wars fan you can’t go wrong with the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set, especially since it’s priced at an all-time low for Cyber Monday 2024. The 834 piece set includes the helmet of Darth Vader sitting atop a black foundation with a Star Wars plaque. This set is currently on sale at Walmart for $48.98, down from its original price of $79.99 (39% off). Check below for more details.

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Building Set: Was $79.99 Now $48.98 / 834 pieces / Measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep / Order from Walmart here

Walmart’s LEGO deals don’t end there. The retailer has tons of different LEGO sets on sale through the end of the day to celebrate the Cyber Monday frenzy. From Harry Potter to Nintendo to Marvel and Batman, there are a ton of gift options available. The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set stuck out to me as one of the best deals. Much like the Darth Vader helmet, the Gauntlet is selling for $45.00, down from its original price of $79.99. The 654 piece LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office is on sale for $48.98, also down from $79.99. But that’s not all!

If Walmart doesn’t have quite what you’re looking for, the LEGO store is also celebrating Cyber Monday! The building juggernaut has quite a few promotions going on, including the LEGO Marvel Venom Street Bike and the LEGO Friends Mobile Music Trailer as free gifts with purchase. So, if LEGO owns your heart, then make sure to head over today before the sales run out. All LEGO deals will end at the end of the day, December 2. Everything you need to know about the sale can be found here.

Hopefully this week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals has led you to some fruitful finds and that shopping list is at least marginally shorter. The gift-giving season is now upon us!



