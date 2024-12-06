LEGO December 2024 Promotions Are Available Now

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The biggest LEGO deals for the 2024 holiday season are in the books, but a new batch of offers are available for fans looking to pick up new sets in December. Today, LEGO launched the final 2x points event in 2024 for LEGO Insiders, which will take place between December 6th and December 12th. That means you can score double points on new releases like The Endurance and The X-Mansion as well as their collection of sets that are on sale through December 12th. But that’s not all.

The LEGO Ballerina and Nutcracker Scene (40701) set will be a Gift with Purchase from December 6th to 12th (or while stocks last) on orders $150 or more. You can check out the set here at the LEGO Shop. If you aren’t signed up for the LEGO Insiders program yet, you can do that right here (it’s free).

LEGO Ballerina and Nutcracker Scene (40701)

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases for January 2025 and beyond here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. All of the newest sets are available here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can check out all of the latest and greatest releases and deals from LEGO right here at Comicbook.

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294) set

If you’re unfamiliar, the Marvel LEGO X-Mansion set is one of the best selling sets of the year, and it comes packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. It will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue. You can grab it here at the LEGO Shop for $329.99 with double points through December 12th.