Huge LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Set Is On Sale Now

The LEGO lineup for March 2025 is substantial, but it lacked a real blockbuster set – until now. The LEGO Group and Universal Products and Experiences have launched the Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex (T.rex) #76968 set. It will be the largest in the Jurassic World collection at 3,145 pieces, and will produce a detailed T. rex fossil skeleton that will measure more than 3 feet in length when complete. Everything you need to know about adding it to your collection can be found below.

The T.rex set will feature a movable head, opening jaw, and posable arms and tail for custom posing along with a display stand and an information plaque. There will also be an Easter egg or two, like a hidden amber piece. Speaking of Easter eggs based on the films, LEGO has done something special with the minifigures by including Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in this set based on the characters’ appearances in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film.

Honestly, this is the direction that we hoped LEGO would go in after releasing the Dinosaur Fossils: T.rex skull and Triceratops skull sets. If you want to get your hands on it, make sure to sign up for a LEGO Insiders account (it’s free) and grab one right here at the LEGO Shop. It is now available to purchase in early access priced at $249.99. Non-members will be able to purchase it at the same time and in the same place on March 15th. Note that a wave of LEGO sets inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth are on the way for June 1st. Details about those sets can be found here.

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can also take a first look at LEGO sets inspired by the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth right here. The official synopsis for the movie can be found below.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, theplanet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug thatwill bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission tosecure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2nd.