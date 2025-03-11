Marvel Legends Collector Con Drop Includes Spirit Spider and ’77 Spider-Man

The first Walmart Collector Con of 2025 is coming up on March 13 and 14, and a whole lot of exclusive items will be up for grabs. For example, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is getting two new Spider-Man exclusive figures. The first comes from the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game with Spirit Spider, which is the 8th figure that Hasbro has released based on the game franchise in recent weeks. However, the second release is even more interesting as it takes us back to 1977 to the original Spider-Man film! The second figure is fully detailed to match the character of the ‘77 movie and includes 5 interchangeable accessories so you can fully capture the web-slinging fun of the film. Read below for more details on the figures, and make sure to head here at Walmart.com on March 13th at 10am ET to order.

Marvel Legends Exclusives (Walmart Collector Con):

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE SPIRIT SPIDER / $24.99 | Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN ’77 MOVIE FIGURE / $24.99 | Order on March 13 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart: This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in Marvel’s 1977 Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and web accessories for exciting display poses.

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Spider-Man figures have been flying off the shelves lately. February saw the drop of one of the most popular Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures we’ve ever seen – the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Spider-Man. The 6-inch figure was modeled after the Spider-Man from Marvel Comics and includes multiple interchangeable accessories. You’ll even get a few “spider-sense” effect parts, too. Unfortunately, this figure is sold out pretty much everywhere at this point, but keep tabs on the links below for a restock.

MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES SPIDER-MAN: $49.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics and includes over 35 points of articulation for dynamic web-slinging poses on your shelf or battling deadly foes. Maximum Series action figure set is bursting with 20 accessories, including: alternate unmasked Peter Parker head; alternate Spidey-sense head with removable tingle effect; 2 hands in THWIP pose; 2 hands launching webs; 2 wall-crawling hands; 2 hands with revealed web-shooters; 2 web-slinging hands that can grip the 2 web lines over 9 inches; backpack; web shield that can peg on the figure’s arm; plus web snare and web blast effect complete with a hinged web display stand.