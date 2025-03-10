McFarlane Toys BRZRKR Keanu Reeves Action Figure Coming to Walmart Collector Con

Walmart Collector Con is coming up on March 13 and 14, bringing collectors tons of new exclusives from Hasbro, Mattel, NECA, and more. These exclusives will be launching at 7am PT / 10 am ET on both days, and your complete guide to the event can be found here. One of the most interesting launches comes from McFarlane Toys, who have partnered with Boom Studios to bring Keanu Reeve’s BRZRKR to life as a 7-inch scale action figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deluxe action figure set feauring Keanu Reeves as the immortal warrior known as B, includes 15 accessories and 3 interchangeable face plates, plus a redeemable digital collectible. If you want to get your hands on this figure you’ll need to be ready and waiting on March 13th at the 7am PT / 10 am ET launch time, where limited quantities will be available right here as part of Walmart’s first Collector Con event of 2025. More stock will be available exclusively at Walmart stores later this spring. You can check out a teaser image below

BRZRKR Netflix Movie Signs On Justin Lin to Direct

Fast & Furious director Justin Lin is set to direct Netflix’s new adaptation of the comic BRZRKR. Keanu Reeves, who created the comic for BOOM! Studios, is starring in and producing BRZRKR for Netflix alongside BOOM! Studios’ Stephen Christy, Company Films’ Stephen Hamel, and Ross Richie. Lin is producing under his Perfect Storm banner. BRZRKR also boasts The Batman 2‘s Mattson Tomlin as a co-writer on the script. BRZRKR is a pet project for Keanu Reeves, who is one of the collaborators on the comic alongside writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, and the project appears to be full-steam ahead.

The BRZRKR Netflix movie is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”



Want to stay up to date on all the latest collectible and film news? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!