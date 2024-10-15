McFarlane Toys Launches The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 Figures

McFarlane Toys just delivered a new wave of action figures inspired by The New Batman Adventures animated series, and this collection has some pretty cool additions with Firefly, Creeper, and Anti-Fire Suit Batman. Each figure comes with a reproduction animation cell and an art frame. Bruce Timm’s art style is iconic part of DC’s animated series and it’s awesome to see that recognized in in the TNBA collection. Take a look below to see the details.

Batman 1989 Mezco Toyz 5 Points Collection

More Batman Collectibles

If you’re looking to grow your Batman collection, then we’ve got another item that’s up for pre-order right now! The Batman 1989 5 Points Action Figure Set of 3 from Mezco Toyz is priced at $59.99 and includes three classic figures from the original Tim Burton film. The Batmobile is sold separately here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. You can check out accessories for Batman, Joker, and Joker Good 5 Points figures below,

Videos by ComicBook.com