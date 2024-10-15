McFarlane Toys Launches The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 Figures

McFarlane Toys just delivered a new wave of action figures inspired by The New Batman Adventures animated series, and this collection has some pretty cool additions with Firefly, Creeper, and Anti-Fire Suit Batman. Each figure comes with a reproduction animation cell and an art frame. Bruce Timm’s art style is iconic part of DC’s animated series and it’s awesome to see that recognized in in the TNBA collection. Take a look below to see the details.
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 Batman Anti-Fire Suit 6-Inch Scale Action Figure: Animated Batman is back! This figure includes “a figure base, 6x extra hands, reproduction animation cel, and an art frame.” / $24.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 Creeper 6-Inch Scale Action Figure: Even the Joker was afraid of this guy! Creeper includes the same accessories as above, only with 4x extra hands / $24.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 Firefly 6-Inch Scale Action Figure: The pyrotechnics expert includes the above and 6x extra hands / $24.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon
- DC The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 6-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 6 / $149.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth
- Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there’s a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.
More Batman Collectibles
If you’re looking to grow your Batman collection, then we’ve got another item that’s up for pre-order right now! The Batman 1989 5 Points Action Figure Set of 3 from Mezco Toyz is priced at $59.99 and includes three classic figures from the original Tim Burton film. The Batmobile is sold separately here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. You can check out accessories for Batman, Joker, and Joker Good 5 Points figures below,
- One (1) Batman head portrait
- Four (4) Batman arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) pair of arms with weapon holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) batarang
- One (1) speargun
- Two (2) Joker head portraits
- Four (4) Joker arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) arm with cane holding hand (L), One (1) arm with megaphone holding hand (R)
- One (1) cane
- One (1) megaphone
- Two (2) Goon head portraits
- Four (4) Goon arms: One (1) pair of regular arms (L&R), One (1) pair of arms with weapon holding hands (L&R)
- Two (2) swords
- One (1) knife
- One (1) camera