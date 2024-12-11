Mezco Adds Mighty Thor To Their One:12 Collective Action Figure Line

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The God of Thunder is now the newest member of the One:12 Collective line-up. Inspired by the character’s early look in Marvel Comics, the figure stands 6 3/4-inches tall and has over 30 points of articulation and a ton of fun accessories, which is what you would expect from Mezco’s One:12 line. The Mighty Thor is priced at $95 with free shipping here at Entertainment Earth, with an estimated arrival set for July 2025 (you won’t be charged until it ships). You can check out a gallery of images and a full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

The Mighty Thor One:12 Collective Action Figure / $95.00 / Arrival: July 2025 / Available here at Entertainment Earth / Features include:

2x Interchangeable head sculpts

2x Hammers

1x Spinning hammer FX (attaches to hammer)

4x Lightning strike FX (attach to hammer)

1x Hammer impact FX

1x Hammer blast FX

1x Striking lightning FX

1x Swinging hammer lightning FX

1x One:12 Collective display base with logo

1x One:12 Collective adjustable display post

7x Interchangeable hands: 1x Pair of fists 1x Pair of posing hands (left & right) 1x Pair of flying hands (left & right) 1x Hammer holding right hand

Costume features: Winged helmet Cape Armored tunic Fitted pants Wrist cuffs Belt with “T” insignia High cut boots



With this figure being inspired by Thor’s comic book persona, a comic book update on the character seemed appropriate! Thor’s current run, THE IMMORTAL THOR, by Al Ewing, Jan Bazaldua, Matt Hollingsworth, and Joe Sabino, brings Thor back for more cosmic heroism.

“Putting [Immortal] on a book I’m writing is a promise to the reader, and to myself,” Ewing wrote when the series was first announced. “I was the one who pitched the title – not editorial, not anyone else – and it was basically a self-challenge. Can I do a book like that again? Can I do my end of it better this time? I have to try, because the alternative is just lie down and let the grass grow where I fell…I want to take another swing at that ball, and this time, I don’t just want to knock it into the outfield, I want to hit it right out of the park and stroll calmly around the bases. I want to write something that goes as far and as hard and as powerful as the other book did, to give a similar experience to the people who supported that book and supported me through it and took something deep out of it, but with the benefit of experience.”



The run is currently on issue #18, with #19 and #20 set to release after the new year. Check out more information on the comic run here.