New Anime Sneakers: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball, Inuyasha, Naruto, and More

In addition to a fashion collection based on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, a big wave of new anime footwear has hit Hot Topic recently. Styles include Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Inuyasha, Dragon Ball Z, Fruits Basket, Sailor Moon, Naruto Shippuden, and more.

What's more, many of the anime sneaker styles are 30% off at the time of writing - and they were pretty affordable to begin with. You can shop Hot Topic's entire shoe collection right here, but we've linked our favorite new anime styles below to get you started:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.