New Baby Yoda Plush Comes in a Hover Pram

Mando Mondays week 3 saw the debut of a range of new products based on the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, including a Black Series Mando electronic helmet, a slightly disturbing The Child (aka) Baby Yoda with egg canister Funko Pop, and a brand new Baby Yoda plush. We have seen many Baby Yoda plush at this point, but this version comes with a pram and a fairly affordable price tag.

The Baby Yoda plush measures 7.5-inches tall and can be detached from the pram, which features a soft, shiny fabric shell. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $29.99, which is at least $50 cheaper than a similar (albeit larger) plush combo from Build-A-Bear. However, there is another new Baby Yoda plush option that you might want to consider...

Mattel's new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda plush bundle was revealed for week 2 of Disney's Mando Mondays event, and it comes with what just might be the most adorable version of Baby Yoda to date. Basically, it's an update to the 11-inch Baby Yoda plush that Mattel launched last year - the very first Baby Yoda toy to be unveiled following the character's surprise debut on the Disney+ series.

Updates to the plush include a reworked face sculpt that makes it even cuter, authentic sounds from the series, and posable arms and legs. This version also has feet that allow it to stand upright. To top it all off, it includes a satchel that you can wear to take Baby Yoda with you everywhere you go.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child plush bundle are available here at Walmart for $34.97. Pre-order shipments are pushed up right before Christmas, so you'll want to reserve one quickly if you plan to give it as a gift.

