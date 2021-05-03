New Funko Pride 2021 Pops: Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and More

Last year, Funko released a wave of Pop figures in support of the It Gets Better Project and the LGBTQ+ community. Not surprisingly, the rainbow-colored Batman, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Hello Kitty Pride Pops were a big hit, and we expect the same to be the case for the amazing new Pride Month 2021 lineup that includes fan favorites from Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney.

The new Pride Funko Pop wave includes a rainbow Star Wars Stormtrooper, Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers, Marvel's Deadpool, and Wall-E, Stitch, and Mickey Mouse from Disney. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Minnie, Goofy, and BB-8 Pride Pop figures were also announced as upcoming Funko exclusives. The Disney Pop figures were released part of a full collection of Pride 2021 Disney items that you can order right here at shopDisney. The collection includes everything from t-shirts and masks to plush.

Once again, Funko has paired their new Pride Funko Pops with a donation to the It Gets Better Project. Disney will also be donating to organizations that support LGBTQ+ communities. A full list can be found at RainbowDisneyCollection.com. Here's what they had to say about the partnership last year:

"Our FUNKO PRIDE POP! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance. Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE! A donation from Funko has also been made to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers, and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe, in support of this program. The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.