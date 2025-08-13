New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Naruto Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Anime fans, Funko has released 4 new figures from two incredibly popular anime: Naruto: Shipudden and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. First of all, both of the Naruto Pops are Entertainment Earth exclusives, bringing detail to the faces of both Orachimaru and Tsunade, two of the renowned ninjas that made up The Sannin. Meanwhile, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Pops include a Figure and Buddy of Joseph and Iggy, both with angry expressions. Dio stands with his arms crossed, with a glare on his face. All of the Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. You’ll also be able to find the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Pops here on Amazon in the next 24 hours or so. Read on for direct links and our pick for the 10 best Naruto: Shippuden episodes ever.

New Naruto: Shippuden and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Funko Pops see at entertainment earth

Top 10 Episodes of Naruto: Shippuden

Ever thought about ranking all the episodes of Naruto: Shippuden? Discovering what the best 10 of all time are? Well, Comicbook’s own Kolt Day has done the hard work for us. According to Day, “its best episodes are those that bring Naruto‘s world to life, using its characters as vessels for its world-building with the incomparable formula that has made the lightning ball of contradictions a mainstay shonen for decades.” Day’s list definitely brings those episodes together, highlighting the strong character building that Naruto was always so great at, especially in comparison with other mainstay anime of the time. Head below to read Day’s entire list, and head here to read exactly why each of these fantastic episodes was chosen.

1) “Thank You” (Episode #249)

2) “Kakashi, My Eternal Rival!” (Episode #241)

3) “Team 10” (Episode #82)

4) “Eight Gates Released Formation” (Episode #420)

5) “The Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant” (Episode #133)

6) “The Bridge to Peace” (Episode #253)

7) “Truth” (Episode #141)

8) “Madara Uchiha” (Episode #322)

9) “A Will of Stone” (Episode #332)

10) “The All-Knowing” (Episode #366)



