New Takara Transformers Pre-Orders Include DCS Reflector and Thundercracker Set

Transformers have the spotlight today, as new figures from Takara Tomy and Threezero are now available in the U.S.. The first release from Hasbro / Takara Tomy is the Dramatic Capture Series DCS-5 Decepticons Part 1 Reflector and Thundercracker Set. Combine the three Reflectors and turn the optical intelligence soldier into a nifty camera that can be upgraded with included accessory parts. Take the Thundercracker figure and transform it into a jet plane, a highly useful tool in the battle against the autobots. There’s even a small figure of Kremzeek! Pre-ordrs are available here at Entertainment Earth now for $114.99 with free shipping.

Next up is the Transformers Missing Link C-09 Cybertron Heroes Anime Bumblebee and Cliffjumper Set which features anime-style versions of the characters and weapon accessories that include a blaster for Bumblebee and blaster and a cannon for Cliffjumper. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $94.99.

If big, hearty transformations are why you fell in love with Transformer figures in the first place, then take a look at the Transformers Masterpiece Edition MPG-18 Road Hauler, a $214 figure that transforms into a crane truck and includes accessories like grapple and bucket attachments for the crane, 2 interchangeable heads and 3 interchangeable face plates, interchangeable grilles, and a blaster accessory. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now.

Finally, don’t miss Threezero’s Transformers Red Alert MDLX figure, which is based on the episode of the original 1980’s cartoon series where Red Alert goes berserk. It stands roughly 6-inches tall and includes over 40 points of articulation (though it doesn’t transform) as well as detailed design features like a newly sculpted head, redesigned leg parts, and distinctive fire department body decals. Also included is 1x shoulder cannon, 1x blaster, 1x siren light, 1x pair of circuit trouble effect parts, and 3x pairs of interchangeable hands: relaxed, fists, and hands for holding weapons. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $88.99.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Developer Might be Making a Transformers Game

Back in February, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II developer Saber Interactive would be developing a new video game for a “tentpole” Hasbro franchise. While we don’t know exactly which franchise he’d be talking about, it seems likely that it’s Transformers.

“We have many new digital collaborations in the works, but I’m especially excited to announce this one today, being a personal fan of many of this team’s games,” said Cocks. “Hasbro and Saber Interactive will be collaborating on an all-new video game partnership developed by the team behind 2024’s megahit, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Combining high-octane single-player action and amazing multiplayer with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title, based on one of our tentpole IPs, is sure to be a hit.”

With Transformers moving away from their big screen focus, a videogame from the successful Saber Interactive team could be just what they need to reignite interest. Other Transformers fans have also said how great it would be to get a new game. Hopefully our assumptions are correct.

