New Tangled Funko Pops Drop To Celebrate The Movie’s 15th Anniversary

“Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair!” The classic fairytale was reborn in 2010 as the beloved Disney movie, Tangled, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. For those of us who were there when this Disney Princess movie premiered in theaters, Tangled was monumental, beginning the modern tone we’ve associated with Princess movies ever since. Naturally, Funko will be celebrating with a wave of Tangled Funko Pops.

The big highlight of the collection is the Rapunzel Tower Funko Pop Nook, which is a new type of Pop that features the character in an iconic environment that’s perfect for displaying on a bookshelf. Fans will also find a figure of Rapunzel with the short brown hair that she wears at the end of the movie, brought to collectors / fans for the first time. Read below for a complete list of new Pops and head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order. They should also be available here on Amazon at some point in the next 24 hours.

Disney’s Tangled 15th Anniversary Funko Pops order at EE order on amazon

Tangled 15th Anniversary Flynn Rider Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Tangled 15th Anniversary Rapunzel Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Tangled 15th Anniversary Rapunzel and Pascal Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy

Tangled Rapunzel Tower Funko Pop! Nook Figure

Live-Action Tangled?

Unfortunately, Disney’s live-action remakes haven’t been working out as well as they might’ve hoped and that’s affected any future plans for a Tangled remake. While Disney’s Lilo & Stitch blew away box office predictions, Snow White was another story, filled with controversy before it even started its marketing run. Snow White’s poor reception has caused executives to rethink their remake plan, as the Tangled remake was placed on pause back in April in response to Snow White’s failure.

Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) was set to direct, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge) providing the script. While it wasn’t explicitly stated that Tangled is paused because of Snow White, it seems likely. Snow White only grossed $87.2 million domestically with a budget of $270 million, a huge loss for the company. But, with the success of Lilo & Stitch coming afterwards, it seems unlikely that Disney will abandon the live-action remake altogether.

