Funko Debuts “Nooks” Pop Form In Newest Harry Potter Wave (Exclusive)

Funko has launched a new wave of Harry Potter Pop figures that are mostly inspired by the 6th book/movie in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Price. However, you’ll find something extra special in this wave, as Funko is debuting an all-new Nooks form-factor that features a detailed 3D environment that can be stacked in your collection or displayed on your bookshelf, tucked between volumes. The premiere Funko Pop in the collection features The Boy Who Lived in his cupboard bedroom from the first entry in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The Harry Potter Nooks Funko Pop is debuting alongside new, standard Pop figures of Dumbledore, Hermione, Slughorn, Luna, the Puking Pastille Girl, and more. You’ll also find a Deluxe Dumbledore with Fawkes Funko Exclusive, a Knight Bus Pop Ride. There’s even a Dark Mark Pop! Pre-orders are available right here at Entertainment Earth now, and they should be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic at some point in the next 24 hours. A full breakdown of the wave complete with official descriptions and direct links can be found below.

Funko Pop! Nooks Harry Potter Harry Potter in Cupboard – $24.99 / See here at Entertainment Earth: “Carve out a corner of your collection for Funko Pop Nooks Harry Potter in Cupboard! This detailed 3D space is sure to make a stunning addition to your shelf, whether it’s nestled between your favorite books or showcased alongside the rest of your Harry Potter set! This collectible comes pre-packaged in an acrylic sleeve—perfect for stacking or displaying in your collection. The figure is adhered to the base and backdrop to ensure display integrity. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 4.5 in W x 6.3 in H x 3.5 in D (11.4 cm W x 16 cm H x 8.9 cm D).”

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Dumbledore with Fawkes – $29.99 / Funko Exclusive: “Give your collection some style with this exclusive Funko Pop Deluxe Albus Dumbledore with Fawkes! Expand your set by making this Hogwarts Headmaster the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 6.1 in (15.5 cm) tall.”

Funko Pop Ride Knight Bus – $34.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Stranded witches and wizards, your emergency transportation has arrived! Summon the POP! Knight Bus™ to your collection as this POP! Rides Super Deluxe collectible. This set features the POP! Knight Bus™, POP! Harry Potter™, and his trunk—perfect for an impromptu trip to the Leaky Cauldron™! Expand your array of wizardry essentials by making this collectible the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ lineup. Vinyl figures are approximately 6.3, 3.8, and 1.9 in (16, 9.6, and 4.8 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Dark Mark Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The Dark Lord has summoned his followers. Heed his call with the Funko Pop Dark Mark! Featuring a subtle silver shine, this collectible is sure to stand out in your collection of curios. Expand your array of wizardry essentials by making this Funko Pop Dark Mark the next addition to your Harry Potter lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 4.1 in (10.4 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Dumbledore Horcruxes Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Unravel the sinister mystery of the Horcruxes with POP! Albus Dumbledore. Expand your collection by making this Hogwarts™ Headmaster the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.9 in (9.9 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Harry with Hourglass Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Unravel the sinister mystery of the Horcruxes with Funko Pop Harry Potter. Expand your collection by making this Chosen One the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Hermione Oppugno Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Practice your charms with Funko Pop Hermione Granger! Expand your collection by making this talented witch the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.6 in (9.1 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Luna in Dress Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Enjoy the Slug Club Christmas Party with Funko Pop Luna Lovegood! Expand your collection by making this unique witch the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.8 in (9.7 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Puking Pastille Girl Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Stop by Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes™ and indulge in a delightfully devious treat with Funko Pop! Puking Pastille Girl! Expand your collection by making her the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.8 in (9.7 cm) tall.”

Harry Potter Slughorn Funko Pop! – $14.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Funko Pop Horace Slughorn has conjured a clever disguise to evade the Death Eaters! Expand your collection by making this Hogwarts Professor the next addition to your Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lineup. The vinyl figure is approximately 3.5 in (8.9 cm) tall.”

