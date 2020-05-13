NYCC 2020 Exclusive Marvel Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo Statue is Already up for Pre-Order

Assuming New York Comic-Con 2020 will go on as planned, collectors won't be fighting for exclusives until October. Kotobukiya's Marvel Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo statue is an exception. Amazingly, pre-orders for the figure are live at this very moment.

The figure is based on a previously released 1:7 scale Dark Phoenix statue that was inspired by an illustration by Shunya Yamashita. The NYCC 2020 version features a new costume, slightly altered pose, and new face sculpt with a more relaxed expression. The color of the translucent Phoenix Force base has also been toned down to match the theme.

You can reserve one of the NYCC 2020 Previews Exclusive Marvel Jean Grey Phoenix Rebirth Bishoujo statues right here at Entertainment Earth for $129.99 with free shipping slated for January. The original Dark Phoenix Rebirth statue is available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles with shipping slated for May - July 2020.

In other exclusives news, the Entertainment Software Association officially canceled E3 2020 over coronavirus concerns, and no online event is planned to replace it. Still, the show goes on for Funko and GameStop, who have launched the Pop figures that would have been show exclusives. Pops in the collection draw from The Witcher 3, Skyrim, Diablo, Borderlands 3, and Fortnite.

Below you'll find the complete lineup of former E3 Pop figures complete with links where they can be pre-ordered. Based GameStop's product images, it doesn't appear as though they will carry an E3 sticker. All of the figures are sporting a basic GameStop exclusive sticker, with the exception of Tyrael, which includes a Funko Insider Club GameStop sticker.

If you're game to pick up all of these Pops, GameStop is selling the entire collection in a bundle right here for $66.99. Shipping for the bundle and the individual figures is slated for May 26th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

