The Animal Crossing Crocs Collab Is Almost Here

Crocs are taking over the world, and one of their new drops is a highly anticipated collaboration with Nintendo that’s inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The collection will include Clogs for both adults and children along with loads of Jibbitz charms.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, Crocs Clogs are ideal for wearing on the beach, so the island aesthetic of the 2020 game for the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match. Design elements include the forest of Animal Crossing islands on the top complete with fruit trees, while the sides are wavey and blue, representing the ocean.

Animal Crossing Crocs / $54.99 – $84.99 / Launch on August 26th order at crocs

The shoes will also include a few Jibbitz charms of the most recognizable characters, Timmy and Tommy, Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and of course, Tom Nook, but there will also be a few other Jibbitz packs you can purchase with additional characters. The adult version of the Animal Crossing Crocs costs $84.99 and are available in Men’s Size 4/Women’s Size 6 – Men’s Size 13/Women’s Size 12. The children’s Animal Crossing Classic Clog shoes are available in sizes 11C-6Y, and retail for $54.99. You’ll be able to pick yours up starting on August 26th (most likely around 11am ET) here at the Crocs website.

Best Animal Crossing Game?

Animal Crossing as a franchise has existed for over 20 years, which means they’ve got loads of games that we can rank to our hearts desire. Comicbook’s own Justin Joy tackled this monumental task back in May of this year, and his ranking may surprise you. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp placed number 6 on the ranking, while the GameCube’s original Animal Crossing made its way to number 4. But it’s his number one ranking that might be surprising, especially to those who have played these games since the beginning. In the end, Joy placed 2020’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the number one spot. The new game is impressive, filled with multiple new features and a surprising amount of customization on the islands. However, some have argued that the game is too slow with not enough to do to pass the time.

“The most recent game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is without a doubt the best yet. It does suffer from some issues, like repeated dialogue and general repetition, especially when compared to Animal Crossing: New Leaf, but the quality-of-life features and new additions more than make up for this. New Horizons is the biggest and most ambitious game yet, giving players an entire island they can mold to their liking.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most featured full game yet, giving players so much to do. While the experience was a little barebones at launch, the multiple free updates and paid DLC increased the amount of content to a staggering level. The multiplayer aspects also make the game incredible and more cozy while playing with friends. Another major aspect of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ success is launching during the pandemic, solidifying itself in many fans’ hearts. Nintendo plans to let players bring their New Horizons data to the Nintendo Switch 2, increasing the lifespan of this game further.”



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Nintendo news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!