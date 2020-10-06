NYCC 2020 Exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack and Pin Set Are Live

If you are a fan of Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas that was hoping to attend New York Comic-Con 2020, we have a bit of good news. The limited edition Loungefly backpack and pin set combo that were slated as exclusives for NYCC 2020 are now available to order online!

The Nightmare Before Christmas NYCC 2020 Loungefly mini-backpack features Jack Skellington and Zero on a black and white striped background. It measures approx. 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep and includes a top and front zipper closure, a handle, and adjustable straps. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99.

The Nightmare Before Christmas NYCC 2020 Loungefly 3-piece pin set features designs of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero. It's also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. From the description:

"In five colors, the first pin spotlights Jack Skellington with a gift. This pin is about 2-inches tall and features 3D molded-metal details. Next is a lovely 2-inch pin showcasing lovebirds Jack and Sally in eight colors, holding hands as they sit upon a gravestone. The last 2-inch pin pays tribute to Jack's ghost dog. In four colors with printed details, it features Zero and the doghouse bearing his name." The Zero pin also glows in the dark.

As noted, these are limited edition exclusives, so grab them while you can. When they're gone they're gone for good.

