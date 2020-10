When Does Prime Day Start: Everything You Need to Know For Amazon 2020 Deals

✖

Amazon Prime Day is hours away. The first Prime Day deals start rolling out at Midnight Pacific Time or 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The full 48-hours of savings roll on until 11:59 p.m PST on Wednesday, October 14. Here is everything you need to know about this year's sales taking.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Originally, Amazon's annual sales event was a one-day event to draw attention and new subscriptions for Amazon Prime - their paid subscription program with shipping and sale benefits for members. Prime Day was first held in 2015 - the year Amazon turned 20.

Since then, the annual Annual sale evolved from 24 hours of deals to 36 hours. Prime Day 2020 will run from Midnight October 13 through 11:59 p.m. October 14.

Why is Amazon Prime Day Different in 2020?

Delayed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon's biggest sales event of the year will pretty much kick off a 2020 holiday shopping season that won't have traditional Black Friday. This makes the online retailer's two-day sale event even more important. Also for 2020, Amazon will have to deal with a lot more competition for online deals and less time for restocks in the midst of a manufacturing slowdown due to COVID-19.

Do you need an Amazon Prime account for Prime Day?

Yes! You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of Prime Day Deals.

Not a member? Sign up here to get in on the deals!

Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Already Live

As noted, holiday shopping is going to be different this year, so gambling on better deals as we get closer to the holidays might not be the best strategy this time around. This is certainly true if you're interested in Amazon products like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindles, Ring security devices, etc. In fact, a range of official Prime Day deals are already live here on Amazon. Some highlights can be found below. Note that the first round of deals has ended, so take advantage of the available deals while you still can.

Latest Amazon Prime Deals From This Week:

UPDATE: Amazon has launched an official preview of their best Prime Day 2020 deals.

We're sure to see some great deals on Apple devices, TVs, gaming gear, laptops, Instant Pots, and more during Prime Day. You'll need to weigh getting your chosen product with a solid discount when the opportunity arises vs gambling on getting a lower price in November and possibly coming up empty handed.

What Are The Best Prime Day Tips?

Prime Membership:

First off, you don't need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of many of the Prime Day deals (without fast shipping of course), but there will be big exclusives that non-members will miss out on. That said, new Prime members can sign up for a 30-day trial right here (students get an even better deal at 6 months free). If you don't want to continue after the trial period, simply cancel on the 29th day to avoid the charge. If you sign up with an Alexa device, you'll get an additional $5 credit.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card:

If you shop frequently on Amazon (and like to pay your credit card bill in full each month), getting their Prime Rewards Card is a no-brainer. When you apply, you'll get a $100 gift card upon approval through October 31st, and Prime members will save an extra 5% on pretty much everything Amazon sells (3% for non-members). There are some extra Prime Day benefits for cardholders as well.

Get the card: Sign up for the card You can sign up for the Amazon Prime card right here.

Track Prime Day Deals

You can track specific Prime Day deals and get notifications via Amazon's app. Join waitlists on any interesting deals that offer the option. You can also use Alexa within the app to quickly search for items and track shipments. During previous Prime Day events, Amazon offered members ways to earn additional credits through the app, so be on the lookout for those. More info on tracking Prime Day Deals are available here.

Shop Small

Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold through Amazon’s store through October 12. You can shop these select small business products right here to earn your extra credits.

Bonus Credits

Speaking of bonus credits from Amazon, there are hundreds of dollars up for grabs right now. A list of current options is available here.

Everyone here at Comic Book has your back! Stay tuned to our Gear section for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and info.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.