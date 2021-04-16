Rare Funko Pops Return: Halo Arbiter, The Flash Zoom, and More

The anime Funko Pop aftermarket was blown up recently for sold out Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Bleach figures thanks to restocks at Entertainment Earth. The damage continues thanks to a large restock of Pop figures from very random fandoms that were thought to be retired.

The main Highlight from the collection is the Halo Arbiter, which can be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 (runs about $60 on eBay). The Flash Zoom is another gem that's available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 (around $40 on eBay). The rest of the Funko restock list is available below. Grab these Pops while you can because this is probably a last call for most of them.

