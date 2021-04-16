Rare Funko Pops Return: Halo Arbiter, The Flash Zoom, and More
The anime Funko Pop aftermarket was blown up recently for sold out Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Bleach figures thanks to restocks at Entertainment Earth. The damage continues thanks to a large restock of Pop figures from very random fandoms that were thought to be retired.
The main Highlight from the collection is the Halo Arbiter, which can be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 (runs about $60 on eBay). The Flash Zoom is another gem that's available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 (around $40 on eBay). The rest of the Funko restock list is available below. Grab these Pops while you can because this is probably a last call for most of them.
- Harry Potter Neville Longbottom Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Minnie Mouse Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Pop! Vinyl Figure #251 (w/ Chase)
- Harry Potter Herbology Pop! Vinyl Figure #55
- It Eddie with Broken Arm Pop! Vinyl Figure
- It Pennywise Spider Legs Pop! Vinyl Figure
- Gremlins Drag Gremlin Pop! Vinyl Figure #609
- Aladdin Live Action Jasmine Pop! Vinyl Figure
- "Gravity Falls Bill Cipher Pop! Vinyl Figure (w/Chase)
- Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location Ballora 5-Inch Action Figure
- NFL Legends Joe Namath Jets Home Pop! Vinyl Figure #88
- NFL Legends Dan Marino Dolphins Home Pop! Vinyl Figure #91
- NFL Legends Drew Bledsoe Pop! Vinyl Figure #115
- NFL Legends Jerome Bettis Pop! Vinyl Figure #117
- NHL Evgeni Malkin Penguins Away Jersey Pop! Vinyl Figure #13
- NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Pop! Vinyl Figure #45
- NBA Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (Alternate) Pop! Vinyl Figure
