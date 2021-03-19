Classic One Piece Funko Pops Are Back In Stock

Following the debut of new Pops in the One Piece collection at Funko Fair back in January, Funko has opened up pre-orders for some classic One Piece Pops that were released between 2016 and 2018. In other words, here's an opportunity to add some of these classic Pops to your collection without spending a fortune on eBay.

The restock figures include Portgas D. Ace, Tony Tony Chopper, Monkey D. Luffy, Nico Robin, DQ Doflamingo, Usopp, Franky, Nami, and Vinsmoke Sanji. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that some are listed as "restocking soon".

On a related note, Funko also brought back some of the big Attack on Titan Pop figures that were first released back in 2017 and 2018. Pre-orders for the Attack on Titan Funko Pop restock are available here at Entertainment Earth with a release date set for August. A list of the figures can be found below, and we highly suggest grabbing that 6-inch Female Titan Pop first. It has been flying since the restock.

