Sailor Moon Eternal Moon Kaleido Scope Replica Features LEDs, Sounds, Music, and More

Bandai Tamashii Nations has added the Moon Kaleido Scope from the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal films to their high-end Proplica series! However, it's more than just a good looking prop based on the weapon featured in the anime.

Features of the Moon Kaleido Scope Proplica include opening wings, LED effects (illustrated in the image above), and music and voice samples from the anime. There's also a secret mode that features the voice of Super Sailor Chibi Moon (Misato Fukuen). The prop measures roughly 21-inches long.

If you're sold on the Moon Kaleido Scope prop, you had better head on over to Entertainment Earth where it is available to pre-order for $179.99 with free shipping slated for August. Odds are it will sell out or go on backorder well before the launch time, so lock one down while you can.

If you're unfamiliar, Sailor Moon Eternal is actually a two-film long event release co-produced by Toei Animation and Studio DEEN that's based on the Dream arc of the Sailor Moon manga by Naoko Takeuchi. It also serves as a replacement for the fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal anime series.

With the first film now making its way through theaters in Japan, attention is already being paid toward the next release coming to theaters on February 11th. The second film will be giving each of the scouts a brand new form as they unlock a new level of power, and fans of the original run of the series will soon get to see these final forms in a whole new way.

Original character designer from the 1990s anime series, Nazuko Tadano, actually provided the designs for the new films, and Chiaki Kon returns from the Sailor Moon Crystal revival anime to direct the two-film event since it serves as a replacement for a fourth season of that series. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, an international release for either Sailor Moon Eternal film has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

You can check out a recent trailer for the next Sailor Moon Eternal movie right here.

