Scream Funko Pop Collection Adds a Blacklight Ghost Face Exclusive

What’s your favorite scary movie? Asking for a friend! If you’ve been collecting the recent Ghost Face releases, Funko and Entertainment Earth have collaborated to bring a colorful new addition to the lineup. The villain from the Scream series is joining other iconic horror movie icons with his own Black Light Funko Pop. Ghost Face appears here in purple, green, and pink with a yellow knife covered in blue blood. Naturally, these colors will be even more vibrant when the figure is placed under a blacklight. Head to Entertainment Earth right here to pre-order. You can check out details on previously released Funko Pops in the Ghost Face lineup below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scream 7 Casting News

The much anticipated next installment of the Scream series was forced to go through a few changes during pre-production. After the exit of Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, plus the subsequent firing of Melissa Barrera, and the departure of Jenna Ortega, the executive team needed to decide on a whole new direction, which, given recent news, seems to be leaning in even harder to the blast-to-the-past narrative.

Previous casting announcements had revealed that Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard would be returning to the Scream franchise, but earlier this month David Arquette’s name had been added to the list. All three of these characters were killed in previous Scream entries, so it remains to be seen exactly how each of these actors would be used. In Scream (2022), Skeet Ulrich’s killer Billy Loomis returned as visions to haunt his daughter Sam, so maybe all of these characters could be specters imagined by Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

Beyond those confirmed cast members, we also know that Scream 7 will include returning actors Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who starred in the fifth and sixth installments as twins Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin. There will be a couple new stars as well, with Isabel May, the breakout star of Yellowstone prequel 1883, coming in to play the daughter of Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Other new cast members include the Ghostbusters: Afterlife duo of McKenna Grace and Celeste O’Connor, as well as Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp.

Scream 7 is currently set to release on February 27, 2026.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest movie news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!