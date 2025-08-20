Sony Expands Inzone Lineup With Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, Headset, and More

Sony’s Inzone brand just leveled up, stepping outside the familiar territory of headsets and monitors to drop an entire squad of new PC gear. For the first time, Sony is taking on the competitive keyboard and mouse market with Fnatic-backed hardware, while also refreshing its headset line and adding niche extras like earbuds and desk mats. If you’re building a setup that feels more “Avengers Assemble” than “friendly-neighborhood,” this launch is one to watch. All of the new gear drops August 29 or September 5 for a few, with preorders open now here on Amazon. Read on for a breakdown.

New Sony Inzone Gaming Accessories

Sony’s newest lineup isn’t just about another headset, but it’s a full accessory drop aimed at competitive PC players and everyday gamers alike. Here’s the quick scoreboard of pricing:

Sony’s first-ever gaming keyboard comes in swinging at the high end. The KBD-H75 is a 75% compact aluminum board with CNC-machined precision and custom mechanical switches designed for marathon gaming sessions. Vibration-dampening gaskets give keystrokes a premium, quiet feel, while actuation can be fully adjusted for every key. Gamers also get a rapid-fire toggle and a programmable dial for shortcuts via Sony’s Inzone Hub software. With an 8,000Hz polling rate over detachable USB-C, this board is built for serious competitors.

At just 48.4g, the Mouse-A is feather-light yet engineered for durability with hollow glass microspheres inside a polymer frame. Sony’s custom optical sensor hits up to 30K DPI with 750 IPS speed, while wireless performance matches the keyboard’s blazing 8,000Hz polling rate. With up to 90 hours of battery life, this mouse is designed to keep running long after your energy drink stash runs out.

Sony’s flagship headset returns in a sequel worthy of the title. The H9 II borrows drivers from the new WH-1000XM6 headphones, meaning top-tier ANC and improved positional audio. Plush leatherette ear cushions and a redesigned headband (inspired by SteelSeries Arctis Nova) add comfort for long sessions. It ships with a detachable cardioid boom mic, noise-filtering tech, 2.4GHz wireless via USB-C, Bluetooth support, and up to 30 hours of battery. Available in both white/black and all-black, the H9 II launches September 5 at $350.

Sony calls these “In-Ear Monitors” for gaming, but they’re essentially earbuds tuned for competitive play. They ship with foam and silicone tips in multiple sizes, designed for either noise isolation or traditional comfort. The E9 supports 7.1 surround and 360 Spatial Sound, connects via 3.5mm jack for wide platform compatibility, and arrives in a carrying case. Sony notes these are its first fully enclosed earbuds for gaming. While they lack the ANC of the Inzone Buds, they bring isolation-focused audio at $150.

To match the keyboard and mouse, Sony is dropping two medium-sized mats. The Mat-F ($60) is 6mm thick, optimized for players who want to brake quickly. The Mat-D ($35) is 4mm thick, meant for continuous glides without stopping. They’re not oversized mats, but tailored for precise mouse control.

Existing Sony Inzone Gear Still in Play

Sony’s already-established Inzone lineup of headsets and monitors is sticking around. With the H9 II launching, the original H9 wireless headset may be discontinued soon, which could mean even bigger discounts. Here’s where pricing currently stands:

Sony Inzone Gaming Headsets

Sony Inzone Gaming Monitors

Final Thoughts: Sony’s Inzone Levels Up

Sony isn’t just dipping a toe into PC peripherals, for lack of a better phrase it’s cannonballing in. The Fnatic-collab keyboard and mouse are aimed squarely at esports-level competition, while the H9 II headset takes noise-canceling gaming audio to the next level. With earbuds, desk mats, and continued deals on headsets and monitors, Sony’s Inzone family now covers almost every piece of a gaming setup. For PC players who want Sony’s design polish mixed with competitive specs, this feels like the start of a whole new chapter.

